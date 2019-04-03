The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
Troy Dawin Johnson Obituary
Troy Dawin Johnson entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 56. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Troy was a graduate of West Jefferson High School and was employed as a Limousine driver. Son of the late Herman Thomas and Peolia Paysee Johnson. Devoted brother of Deirdre Johnson, Dwayne (Sherleen) Johnson, and the late Tyrone Johnson, also survived by 3 nieces, 4 nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Greater Mt. Calvary Church and neighboring churches; employees of Jeff Cap Headstart and FedEx are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Apostle Terry Gullage, Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
