Troy Dawin Johnson entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 56. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Troy was a graduate of West Jefferson High School and was employed as a Limousine driver. Son of the late Herman Thomas and Peolia Paysee Johnson. Devoted brother of Deirdre Johnson, Dwayne (Sherleen) Johnson, and the late Tyrone Johnson, also survived by 3 nieces, 4 nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Greater Mt. Calvary Church and neighboring churches; employees of Jeff Cap Headstart and FedEx are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Apostle Terry Gullage, Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA.