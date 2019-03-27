Troylynn Davenport entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. She was 57 years old. Troylynn was born in New Orleans, LA. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Davenport, Sr.; 2 brothers, Charles Ray and Byron Harris. She leaves to mourn her mother, Clarissa Davenport; 3 sons, Lavar, Dominique and Bryan; 1 daughter, Ashley; 1 grandson, Adrian Davenport; 2 brothers, Lawrence, Jr. and Shannon Davenport; 1 adopted son, Gregory Washington of Washington DC; 5 nephews, Ranoldo Spears, Byron and Bryan Harris, Reginald, Renoyld and Deshannon; 2 nieces, Tiffany Cook and Kiere Williams and a host of close friends, relatives and neighbors. Troy was a loving person known by many, always willing to help anyone in any way she could. She was a graduate of John McDonald and she attended Dillard University. Troy attended services at Celebration Church on Airline Highway. She was a former employee of Touro Infirmary Hospital and was a self employed domestic worker. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at D.W. Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Ave. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment: Providence Park Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary