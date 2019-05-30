Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williams Funeral Home 67525 Highway 41 Pearl River , LA 70452 (985)-863-5733 Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday May 27, 2019 Trudy Brown, age 67 of Pearl River, LA gained her wings after a long battle with her heart condition and went peacefully to be with our Lord surrounded by her loving family. She will be deeply missed. Mrs. Brown donated her body to science in an effort to help raise awareness on heart disease and to be able to give back to the community even after her passing. Trudy is survived by her husband of 9 years John Wayne Brown, her daughters Lisa Keppler (Rickey) and Brianna Spillers (Bradley), 2 grand daughters Kaitlyn Keppler and Madisyn Stockstill, her siblings Robert Bordelon (Patricia), Debra Haskins, and James Bordelon (Debra), and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own. She is preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Bordelon and her sister Suzanne Brown. Trudy's family would like to invite everyone to attend a celebration of life for her on Friday May 31, 2019 from 12 pm to 1 pm with the funeral starting at 1 pm from the chapel of Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to May 31, 2019

