On March 30, 2019 the Lord reached his arms and welcomed Tygee Blake to his kingdom. Tygee Tirell Blake was born in New Orleans, LA on August 8, 1967 to Gloria D. Blake and the late Joe L. Blake. He invited Christ into his life at the age of 7 and was baptized at Calvary Temple Church. He was educated in Orleans Parish School System graduating from Alcee Fortier Senior High School Class of 1986. He married Donnette Richardson in 1994 and to this union was born a daughter, Tai'Janae L'OReal Blake. A long time employee of Barnette Company as a truck driver and warehouse supervisor for Maytag Company in Atlanta, GA, he was a loving, kind person always extended a helping hand and enjoyed family gatherings. Tygee especially loved going to the New Orleans Saints games where he was part of a Tailgating Club, "Real Fellas." Tygee was a generous nature who brought much laughter with jokes and a sense of humor. His fun loving and kind spirit will live in our hearts forever. Tygee leaves cherishing memories with his daughter Tai'Janae Blake and wonderful mother Gloria Blake; one God daughter, Coby Elliot; Aunts Jenscie Bates, Dolly Robinson and Uncles Mack and Lee Robinson. Stepdaughter, Tyanna Richardson and step grandchildren, Tristen and Samyria Richardson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Beloved family members that preceded his father Joe Blake, his childhood friends Walter and Bruce Wilson. Tygee is in a better place where he can make Angels laugh. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave., N.O.,LA 70125 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment: Private. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. 70053. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
