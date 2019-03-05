The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
Tyrone Anthony "Knuckle" August

Tyrone Anthony "Knuckle" August Obituary
Tyrone Anthony August (Knuckle) entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 52. Beloved son of the late Charles August Sr. and Marie Antoinette Lawrence August. Loving brother of Charles Joseph August, Cynthia Marie August, Deborah Ann August Duncan and Sharon Jude August. He is also survived by 2 aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins other relatives and good friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also, staff and employees of Stage Rite Theater Company, Able Security Company and Inspire McDonald # 42 School are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Rev Robbie Roberts Officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00. Burial will be private. Professional services entrusted Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
