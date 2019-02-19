Mr. Tyrone Cuneo peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, LA to Joseph Lionel Cuneo and Esther Mae Lucas on September 23, 1953. Tyrone enjoyed fishing and was a master craftsman. He enjoyed spending time with his family, laughing, and dancing. He was the devoted husband of Sheila Cuneo for 21 years. Loving father of three daughters: Javonda (Oscar) Triggs, Jeanine (Shaun) Hewitt, and Jonelle (Ramsey) Smith. He also leaves to cherish his loving memory, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers: Lionel and Gregory Cuneo, sister Wanda Germain, a host of other family and friends. Tyrone is preceded in death by his grandparents Joseph and Lettie Bias. His family would like to thank Dr. Ramirez and Dr. Yoshi of Ochsner Medical Center, and his hospice nurse, Tatyana for their devotion to his care, and to those who shared their love and condolences. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, February 21, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA, 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Calvin Woods of Greater Liberty Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary