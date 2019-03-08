Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyrone Humbles. View Sign

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved Tyrone Humbles on Friday, March 1, 2019 at age 62. He departed this life in the comfort of his home. Beloved husband of Sheila Lombard Humbles and father of Valencia Ann Humbles and Tyrone Joseph Humbles. Son of Rosemary B. Humbles and the late Percy Humbles Sr. Grandson of the late Alex and Edna Humbles; Clifford and Laura Beloney. Brother of Percy Humbles, Jr (Lettie Humbles), Sisters Rosemarie H. Breaux and the late Debra Anderson. Brother in law of Leslie Lombard, Janet L. Clements, Marilyn Lombard and Norma Lombard, and Nephew of Jean Baloney. He is also survived by host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. We invite relatives, friends, pastors, employees and members of All Saints Catholic Church, Household of Faith, House of Deliverance, St. James Church (COGIC), Coke A Cola Bottling Company, Pro Source Distribution Center, Magnolia School, Clerk's office of Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans, Uptown Premier Medical Rehab, Brien Chiropractic Clinic, East Jefferson Hospital and Concerned Care Home Health & Hospice to attend the celebration of Tyrone's Home going service which will be held on March 11, 2019 at Nineveh Baptist Church, 1009 Wilker Neal Avenue, Metairie, Louisiana. Officiant Pastor Sam Baker. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson funeral home.

1209 Teche St

New Orleans , LA 70114

Funeral Home Murray Henderson Funeral Home

1209 Teche St

New Orleans , LA 70114

(504) 366-4597

Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019

