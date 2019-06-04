Tyrone Smith, entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2019 at the age of 54. Son of Bobbie Smith and the late Alexander Stewart. Father of Wynesha and Ronica Alexander. Grandfather of Asia Alexander. Brother of Lisa M. and TroyLynn Smith, Dwayne Hitchens Sr. (Deidre) and the late Jerome Smith. Nephew of Althea Williams, Brenda Connor, Jeanette Martin, Gwendolyn Dunbar, Michael Bush, John Stewart and Calvin Cains Sr. (Gwendolyn). Also survived by a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also members of Scene Boosters Social and Pleasure Club Kool and the Gang Division, Lady Calliope High Steppers, The Buggy People, Seniors on the Move and other Second Line Clubs are invited to attend the Funeral Services on Friday June 7, 2019 for 12:00 noon at Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc. 2715 Danneel Street, New Orleans, La. 70113. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Rev. Hildred Zeno officiating. Interment: Holt Cemetery. Special Thanks to University Hospital and Touro Infirmary. Arrangements Entrusted To Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc., 2715 Danneel St. N.O.LA. 70113, Information: (504) 895-4903. To sign online guest book please visit www.estellejwilsonfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary