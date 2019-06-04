The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Estelle J. Wilson Mortuary, Inc.
2715 Danneel Street
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 895-4903
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyrone Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyrone Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tyrone Smith Obituary
Tyrone Smith, entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2019 at the age of 54. Son of Bobbie Smith and the late Alexander Stewart. Father of Wynesha and Ronica Alexander. Grandfather of Asia Alexander. Brother of Lisa M. and TroyLynn Smith, Dwayne Hitchens Sr. (Deidre) and the late Jerome Smith. Nephew of Althea Williams, Brenda Connor, Jeanette Martin, Gwendolyn Dunbar, Michael Bush, John Stewart and Calvin Cains Sr. (Gwendolyn). Also survived by a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also members of Scene Boosters Social and Pleasure Club Kool and the Gang Division, Lady Calliope High Steppers, The Buggy People, Seniors on the Move and other Second Line Clubs are invited to attend the Funeral Services on Friday June 7, 2019 for 12:00 noon at Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc. 2715 Danneel Street, New Orleans, La. 70113. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Rev. Hildred Zeno officiating. Interment: Holt Cemetery. Special Thanks to University Hospital and Touro Infirmary. Arrangements Entrusted To Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc., 2715 Danneel St. N.O.LA. 70113, Information: (504) 895-4903. To sign online guest book please visit www.estellejwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Estelle J. Wilson Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now