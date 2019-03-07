Tyrus Archie Joseph Dolese, Sr., formerly of West Monroe, Louisiana, and a resident of Brookdale Senior Living Community in Mandeville, Louisiana for the past four and a half years, passed away on March 3, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born on August 22, 1927 in New Orleans, Louisiana to his parents, Irene and Archie Dolese. He is the loving father of six children, grandfather of twelve, and great grandfather of thirteen. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Doris Kronlage Dolese; his parents; his sister, Bernice Czindula; his granddaughter, Rebecca Dolese; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. He was employed 42 years as a Clerk and member of the New Orleans Clerks and Checkers Union ILA Local 1497, where he also served several terms as Chaplain. He was a devoted Catholic and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and served in several councils. He was a graduate of Holy Cross High School and a member of the winning baseball team of 1944. He served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1947 as a clerk typist in Brownsville, Texas. At that time he was also a member of the Beaumont Red Raiders baseball team. He leaves to cherish his memories his six children, Pamela Wright (Buddy) of Mandeville, Louisiana; Jane Millet (John) of Metairie, Louisiana; Janice Sigur (Tim) of West Monroe, Louisiana; Tyrus Dolese, Jr. (Helaine) of Destrehan, Louisiana; Kay Escher (Barry) of Covington, Louisiana; and Gregory Dolese (Nadine) of Zachary, Louisiana. Tyrus was a dear grandfather to Jennifer Leonard (Brett), Jessica Sigur, Timothy Sigur, Jr. (Jessica), Matthew Sigur (Jessica), James Millet, Jeffrey Millet (Michelle), John Jacob Millet, Tyrus Dolese, III (Paulette), Ryan Dolese (Angela), Katherine Guajardo (Drew), Emily Dolese and Nicholas Escher. He was a great grandfather to Logan, Gavin, and Caden Leonard; Brady and Camden Millet; Archer and Bronson Sigur; Joshua, Patrick and Luke Dolese; Rebecca and Charlie Guajardo; and Sophia Dolese. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the excellent care and love given by Passages Hospice and the staff at Brookdale Senior Living. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 12:00. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park, South Terrace, Corridor of Prayer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary