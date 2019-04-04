The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Ulysses "Huck" Butler Jr.

Bro. Ulysses "Huck" Butler Jr. passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 at the age of 70. Husband of Myliene McGee Butler, Father of Robert Collins (Leslie), Lillienne Cook, Gilbert Handy, Gillard Handy, Gilda Jackson (Jerome) and Hollis McGee. Grandfather of Joseph Hickman, Gabrielle Handy, Geneshia Handy, Paris Jackson, Jessica Jackson, Jasmine McGee, Brother of Nell Butler. He leaves to cherish precious memories to a host of Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Family, Friends and Church Members. Ulysses was preceded in death by his son Reginald Collins, Parents Panella Cox Butler & Ulysses Butler Sr. Sisters, Lee Ester B. Joseph and Audrey B. Hartford. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11AM, Church Visitation will begin at 9AM at Fifth African Baptist Church, 3419 South Robertson St., New Orleans, Louisiana 70125. Rev. Dale J. Sanders Sr., pastor. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
