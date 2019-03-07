|
Ulysses Louis Washington, Jr., age 57, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Alice Robertson, Step-father Herman Robertson, 4 sisters, 1 brother, 6 nieces, 4 nephews, 3 great-nieces, 4 great-nephews, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father Ulysses Louis Washington, Sr. Family, friends, co-workers of Brightsky Group Services, members of Fifth COGIC, and Spain Street COGIC are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., NOLA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Larry Thomas of Spain Street COGIC, officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019