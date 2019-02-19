Una Mary Stephens Sacco passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 5:02 pm at the prime age of 89 in Kenner, LA. She was born on June 29, 1929 in St. Landry's Parish, Washington, LA. Beloved wife of the late Lucas Salvador Sacco Sr; mother of Stephen Barbé, Lucas Sacco Jr. (Debbie), Gregory Sacco (Amanda), Diana Sacco Ezell (Bobby) and Timothy Sacco. Grandmother of Brianna and James Barbé, Noelle Boudreaux Presley, Amanda Marie Sacco Richard, Megan Sacco Hartley, Jude and Darbie Tullier, Amanda Briseno Neeley, Monique Briseno, Victoria and Francesca Sacco, Jordan and Kimberly Ezell and Life Sacco; 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Beloved daughter of the late Alfred Stephens Sr. and Evelina "Ven" Dupré. Sister of the late Levi, Leola, George, and Elaine Soileau and Howard, Russell, Elouise, Harris, Rafael, and Alfred Jr. Stephens. Una arrived in New Orleans, LA at the age of 16 after graduating from Washington High School and began working at the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture as a keypunch operator where she met the love of her life, Lucas. She was a resident of Kenner, LA for the past 60 years and founding parishioner of St. Jerome Catholic Church. Her passion was cooking and the love of giving selflessly to her family. She will be forever missed by her loved ones. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA. The interment will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum located in Garden of Memories Cemetery. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary