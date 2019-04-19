Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Monday April 1, 2019, Mrs. Ursuline H. Smith sweetly surrendered her soul to God at the age of 92, in Houston, TX while holding the hand of her only child, Stephanie Renee Smith. Before she moved to Houston in 2000, Mrs. Smith was a resident of New Orleans, LA. Born and raised in Bogalusa, LA, she was the daughter of the late John and Laura Harris of Bogalusa, LA. She was the fifth of seven siblings. She is survived by her daughter, her brother Benny G. Harris (Gwendolyn), and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.She will be remembered at a Mass of the Resurrection at the Saint Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Rosary and visitation are at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Mass at 10:00 a.m. Internment will immediately follow at St. Louis Cemetery No.3. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mrs. Smith's memory may be made to The Old Ursuline Convent Museum (New Orleans), Xavier University (New Orleans), Indiana University (Bloomington), The Houston Area Parkinson Society or MD Anderson Cancer Research (Houston). Crain and Sons Funeral Home – Franklinton are in charge of arrangements.

2000 Washington Street

Franklinton , LA 70438

