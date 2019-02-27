Valdas John Camp departed this life on Wednsday, February 20, 2019. He was 76 years old and a lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA. Mr. Camp was born in New Orleans, Louisiana August 21, 1942 to the beloved parents of Valdas Camp and Mildred Mandillion. He comes from a long lineage of French, Cuban and Native Americans relatives. Growing up in the Catholic Church, he was an altar boy dedicated and devoted to his faith in God. He continued to profess his faith even when he encountered his illness while residing in Lafon Nursing Facility. He attended Mass regularly receiving the Word of God in his heart and singing His glorious praises until he transitions to his eternal home. He attended St. Augustine High School. However, his passion led him to working in construction as a professional painter. He was known for his craft as an exceptional painter. He was a very humorous and friendly to everyone he encountered, and he would call his closest and dearest friends, his "potna's." Most importantly he would always say, "My daughters are the pride and joy of my life." Devoted husband of Lillie Lafayette for 10 years. Loving father of Ranada Camp Isidore (Kyle), Lolita Camp Fleming (Troy), Anita Camp Dearing, Raven Camp Foster (Cedric). Grandfather of Kyra and Katlin Isidore, Carlita and Jordan Rollins, John, Brandon, Tahmyas and Jeremy Meilleur. Uncle of Willie Basset Jr., JoAnn Coleman, Cheryl Basset and Flora Basset-Vining. Mr. Camp is also survived by a host of other relatives and devoted friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his only sister Gloria Basset. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Resurrection of Our Lord Church 9701 Hammond Street New, Orleans, LA 70127 at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Father Victor Cohea officiating. Interment will be private. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary