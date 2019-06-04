The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Valma Miller Narcisse


Valma Miller Narcisse Obituary
Valma Miller Narcisse, affectionately known as "Mame," was called to be with the Lord on May 20, 2019 at the age of 102 while at her daughter's home in Moreno Valley, CA. She was born on January 13, 1917 in New Orleans, LA to the late Stephen and Angelina Balthazar Miller and was a retired employee of the Archdiocese of New Orleans School Food Service Department. Valma was the wife of the late Frank Narcisse. She is survived by her daughters: Barbara N. Scott (late Raymond) of Los Angeles, CA, Marlene N. Johnson (Elige) of Brighton, MI, Lenette N. Smith of New Orleans, LA, Judy N. Bellinger (Donald) of Moreno Valley, CA; her sister Doris M. Cuillier (Stanley) of New Orleans, LA, and a host of other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her daughters Carol N. Thomas and Jacqueline N. Brown, her twin sister Alma Miller, and brothers: Lawrence, Harold, and Earl Miller. Valma, a religious woman who prayed the rosary daily, lived a full and blessed life. Her memory and legacy will live on and be cherished forever by her 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Relatives, friends of the family, priests and parishioners of Corpus Christi Epiphany Catholic Church are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 7, 2019, for 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave., NOLA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Fr. David Begany, S.S.J., Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019
