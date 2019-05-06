The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Vanessa Lepine Buras Obituary
Vanessa Lepine Buras passed away on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Buras. Mother of Charles Buras (Layne). Grandmother of Liam and Peyton Buras. Daughter of the late Leroy Lepine and Augusta Fabre Lepine. Sister of the late Todd Lepine and Leroy Lepine, Jr. Age 62 years and a lifelong resident of Barataria, LA. As per her wishes, interment will be private. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 9, 2019
