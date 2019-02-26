The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Vashi Gohumal Sadhwani Obituary
Vashi Gohumal Sadhwani passed away peacefully February 22 surrounded by his loved ones and family. Respectful Son to Gohumal and Leelawanti Sadhwani of Hyderabad, India, loyal Husband to Pushpa Sadhwani for 44 years, caring father to Usha Sadhwani, Navin Sadhwani, and Anita & Peter Manivani, proud grandfather to Kharan and Sonia Manivani, and a brother and caring family member to a large and loving Sadhwani community. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, his devotion to God and his family, and his jovial personality as he could talk everyone, friend and tourist alike. He is now in peace and will be remembered with love and admiration. To view and sign the Funeral Guestbook online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
