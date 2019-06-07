Vasilia "Betty" Fekaris Psarellis passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Elias Psarellis. Loving mother of Michael Elias Psarellis (MaryAnn LeBlanc), Steven Elias Psarellis (Dawn Harvey) and the late Erin Elias Psarellis. Daughter of the late Stavros and Kyriakoula Fekaris (Viou). Sister of the late Anna Fekaris. Betty, as she was known to close friends and family, was born in Kardamyla, Chios Greece. As an infant, her family immigrated to the U.S. and she grew up in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Upon graduating from Schenley High School, she worked for the U.S. War Department. She married her beloved Elias, a captain in the Merchant Marine in 1943. Betty and Elias raised their family in the U.S. and Greece. She has been a resident of Slidell, LA for the past 30 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Philotochos Society for which she serve d as a past president. Betty is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 1200 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70122 on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation at church on Monday beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mrs. Psarellis to be made to Holy Trinity Cathedral. E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guestbook at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary