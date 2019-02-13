Velma Bourgeois was born January 25, 1940 and passed away February 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Hilda Bourgeois, and is survived by her brother, Lester Bourgeois and his spouse, Vida. She is also survived by her nieces, Leslie Sanchez and Melanie Jeansonne and her nephew Steven Bourgeois. Velma was a graduate of Lutcher High School and an excellent seamstress and caregiver to her mother and father. She was a resident of Paulina, LA and a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Velma will be sadly missed by her family and friends. The Bourgeois family would like to thank Mickey and Sharon Synider, Regina Synider and Ruby Vaughn for the excellent care and kindness they gave to Velma over the years. The family is also grateful for the wonderful care that Velma received from Serenity Senior Residence and Notre Dame Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA beginning at 10AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019. A Prayer service will be held at 11 AM with burial to follow in the church cemetery. To view and sign the online guestbook please visit www.HCalexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary