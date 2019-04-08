The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Velma Grenner Merwin

Velma Grenner Merwin Obituary
Velma Grenner Merwin passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was 74 years old. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Ray Merwin. Loving mother of Annette M. Kieff (Preston Kieff), Kim M. Bock (Cary J. Bock, Jr.), and Cheryl M. Hymel (Brett C. Hymel). Velma was the proud grandmother of Alicia M. Goutierrez, Courtey R. Goutierrez, and Cary M. Bock, as well as six great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Mary, Linda, and Joe, and was preceded in death by her siblings Pauline, Daisy, Jackie, Bo and Bernadette. To celebrate Velma's life, a gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM at ABBY ROSE RECEPTION HALL, 2900 OAK RIDGE DRIVE, in Violet. To sign and view the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019
