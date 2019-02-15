Velma May Harris peacefully transitioned to her eternal home on Saturday February 9, 2019. Mother of Eric, and Derek Gregoire, and the late Adrian G. Lane; Sister of JoAnn Bailey, Betty McClendon, Diana Stewart, Calvin Sr., Herman Jr., Whitney, and the late Wilbert and Cleveland Mitchell Sr.; Velma is also survived by host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Funeral service on Monday February 18, 2019 10:00am at Milesville Memorial COGIC, 129 Apple St. Laplace, LA 70068. Bishop Ronald Frank Pastor Officiating, Visitation at 8:00a.m. Until service time. Interment St. John Memorial, Laplace, LA 70068. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff of Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, LA 70051; 985-535-2516.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019