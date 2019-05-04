The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
Velma T. Millet

Velma T. Millet Obituary
Velma T. Millet passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late C. Ray Millet. Mother of David R. Millet (the late Donner), Dale T. Millet (Paula) and Denise M. Reuss (Michael). Daughter of the late Mary and Russel Taulli. Sister of Joycelin Hepburn and the late Mervin and Russel Taulli. Grandmother of Lydia Millet. She was a longtime resident of Mandeville, LA where she was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Altar Society, Mandeville Garden Club, and the Mandeville Boating Association Auxiliary. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning from 9:30 am until 11 am. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019
