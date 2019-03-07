|
Velma Talley Crain (KB5BCZ) passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of Delos Ray Crain (KB5GA). Mother of Phyllis Crain, Rachelle Crain (Clayton) and Nancy Spillman. Grandmother of Conner, Kristal (Charlie) and Mason. Sister of Joe Blackwell, the late Frank and Elbert Blackwell. Daughter of the late Bevie and R.E. Talley. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Velma was born in Bogalusa, LA and lived in Metairie, LA. She was an avid Ham radio operator worked with her beloved Ray as they ran Crain's Maintenance. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 1300 Vallette Street, Algiers, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12 Noon to 3:30 pm followed by services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Jefferson General Hospital Foundation. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019