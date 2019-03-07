The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
1300 Vallette Street
Algiers, LA 70114
(504) 366-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Crain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Talley Crain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Velma Talley Crain Obituary
Velma Talley Crain (KB5BCZ) passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of Delos Ray Crain (KB5GA). Mother of Phyllis Crain, Rachelle Crain (Clayton) and Nancy Spillman. Grandmother of Conner, Kristal (Charlie) and Mason. Sister of Joe Blackwell, the late Frank and Elbert Blackwell. Daughter of the late Bevie and R.E. Talley. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Velma was born in Bogalusa, LA and lived in Metairie, LA. She was an avid Ham radio operator worked with her beloved Ray as they ran Crain's Maintenance. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 1300 Vallette Street, Algiers, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12 Noon to 3:30 pm followed by services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Jefferson General Hospital Foundation. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
Download Now