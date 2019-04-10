Vera Murray Johnson, a lifelong resident of Algiers, died on April 3, 2019. She was 95. She worked for the Orleans Parish Schools, Food Service for 35 years. She was a member of St. Matthew UMC. Survivors include three daughters, Joan Brumfield (James), Cheryl Mudd (Joel), Karen Johnson (Frank), 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives, friends, Orleans Parish Schools, Food Service, are invited to attend Funeral Services on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Matthew UMC, 1100 Verret Street. Visitation: 8:00am -10:00am Rev. Clifton Conrad, Sr. Officiating. Interment at McDonoghville Cemetery, Gretna, La. Murray Henderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019