Veraldine 'Tena' Josephine Turner Garrison departed this life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home in Oakville, LA at the age of 78. She was a native of City Price, LA and a longtime resident of Oakville. She retired from the Metropolitan Development Center (Belle Chasse State School) as a cook. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, sewing and watching the New Orleans Saints play. Daughter of the late Bertha LaFrance Turner and Benjamin Turner Sr. Wife of the late Oscar Lee Garrison Sr. Devoted mother of Chenelle (Walter Sr.) Ragas, Oscar (Late Lisa) Garrison Jr., Bertha (Late Tommy) Barthelemy, Lisa Garrison and Anthony Garrison. Beloved sister of Steve (Charlotte) Turner Sr., Lana (Benjamin Sr.) Jones, Jacquelyn Littleton, Benjamin Turner Jr., Errol (Annie) Turner Sr., Jeffery Turner Sr. and the late Raymond (late Iona) Hart, Henry (Doris) Turner, Ellery Turner, Gaynell Turner and Shirley Williams. Best friend of the late Alvin Gibson. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 2 godchildren, several nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers in law, cousins and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family also employees of Catholic Charities, Plaquemine Parish Sheriff's Department, Rouses Supermarket, Lil G's Restaurant, Plaquemine Parish government, Belle Naval Gates Suite Station, Versa Tech, Duplessis Construction and all neighboring churches in Plaquemine Parish are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Greater St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church 182 West St. Peter Street Belle Chasse, LA 70037 at 10 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. Dr. Darnell Smith Sr. will officiate and Entombment will follow in Barthelemy Cemetery in Diamond, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019