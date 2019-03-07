The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Verg Lee Nero

Verg Lee Nero Obituary
Verg Lee Nero a New Orleans native, age 70 years old, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019. Son of the late Lester Nero Sr. and Cecile Nero. Companion of the late Agnes Hall. Father of the late Tyree Smith. Grandfather of the late Aalyriah Sede and Quintrell Hall. Brother of Dorothy Ann Jackson (Harold), Corrinne Elder (Joe), the late Lester Nero Jr. and Evon Nero Bell. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also pastors, officers and members of Morning Star Baptist Church, Fresh Start Baptist Cathedral, New Home B.C., St. John B.C., Guiding Light M. B.C., Epiphany Lutheran Church and all neighboring churches, employees of Ochsner Main Campus, Legacy and Passages Hospice, St. Charles Medical Center and Jani King are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Guiding Light Missionary Baptist Church, 2012 Washington Avenue beginning 10 am. Rev. G.R. Washington, host pastor, Bishop Sean T. Elder, officiating. Interment Providence Memorial Park. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
