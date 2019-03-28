The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Verlin Stewart Obituary
Verlin Stewart (Fat) passed away on March 19, 2019 at the age of 66. He leaves to cherish his memories his brother Aristide Stewart, sisters Drucilla Parker and Alicia Stewart, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred Sr. and Lolitta Stewart, 5 brothers: Joseph Helfin, Hurtell, Alfred Jr., Clifford, and Norman Stewart; 1 niece and 3 nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 for 1:00 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy, NOLA 70126. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
