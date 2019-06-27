The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Verna C. Brown

Verna C. Brown Obituary
Ms. Verna C. Brown entered into eternal rest on Sunday June 23, 2019 at Passages Hospice at the age of 66. Mother of Yolanda, Errol Jr. and Tenneille Brown. Sister of Tanya Henderson and Henry Robinson. Longtime companion of Matthew Wilson. She was preceded in death by her mother Lillian Robinson Armstrong, her brother; Spencer Robinson, her son; Glen Brown, Sr. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastor, officers and members of The Asia Baptist Church, employees of Hyatt Regency Hotel, Passages Hospice and Tulane Medical Center are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Monday July 1, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Asia Baptist Church 1400 Sere Street, New Orleans, La. 70122. Rev. Kenneth Thibodeaux officiating. Visitation from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Interment: Private. Arrangements By Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc, 2715 Danneel Street, N.O.LA. 70113. Information: (504) 895-4903. To sign online guest book please visit www.estellejwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 1, 2019
