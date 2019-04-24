The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Verna Louise Kishbaugh

Verna Louise Kishbaugh Obituary
Verna Louise Kishbaugh passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 60. Life partner of the late Robert "Bobby" Bruner. She was the mother of Amanda Kishbaugh (Joshua Smith). Grandmother "Vee Vee" of Ava Rose Smith and Sean Elwood Smith. Daughter of the late Elwood Bob Kishbaugh Sr. and Daisy Eaton Kishbaugh. Sister of Theresa Durr, Mary Kandel, and Elwood Kishbaugh Jr. She was a beautiful, creative person who loved and served those around her. She loved her grandchildren most of all. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
