Verna M. Bennett passed away on June 11, 2019 at the age of 63. Verna is survived by her son James Bennett, granddaughter Se'Miyah Bennett, and sibling Edward Bennett Jr. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Vennette and Edward Bennett Sr., and sister Winnie Love. Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Friday, June 21, 2019 for 1:30 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Sam Young, officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019