The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna M. Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Verna M. Bennett Obituary
Verna M. Bennett passed away on June 11, 2019 at the age of 63. Verna is survived by her son James Bennett, granddaughter Se'Miyah Bennett, and sibling Edward Bennett Jr. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Vennette and Edward Bennett Sr., and sister Winnie Love. Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Friday, June 21, 2019 for 1:30 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Sam Young, officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Boyd Family Funeral Home
Download Now