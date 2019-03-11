Verna Procell Ware passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Shelby L. Ware, Sr. Mother of Bonnie Ware Mann (Larry), Peggy Ware Hartsell (Arthur), Neda Ware Morris (Eric), Patti Ware Guidroz (the late Randy), Anna Ware Deen (Don), Shelby L. Ware, Jr. (Teresa), Susan Ware (Diane), and James C. Ware. Daughter of the late Emmaline and Alfred Procell. Sister of Ada Flippo, Randall Allen Procell and the late Vergie Campbell, Floyd Procell, Glenis Brown and Beto Mark Procell. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and enjoyed her many friends. She was a member of the Choctaw-Apache Tribe of Ebarb, LA., a native of Zwolle, LA and a longtime resident of Algiers, LA since 1956. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11am. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9am until 11am. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3101 Eton St. New Orleans, LA 70131. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary