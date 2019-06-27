Verneada Martina Fland Andrews was born in Bogalusa, LA to the proud parents of the late Paulette Young and Lionel Fields. She was united as one to Erskine Andrews in February, 2012. At a young age, Verneada joined Allen Temple Church of God in Christ. She worked as a certified nurse assistant for many years. Verneada known as "TinaBoo" aka "Da Boo" was well known in the Bogalusa community. On Monday, June 17, 2019, she departed this life at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA, at the age of 42 years, surrounded by family as she pleased. She leaves to cherish her memories to her loving husband, Erskine Andrews, four daughters; Tatiana Fland, Kierra (Chandler) Hall, Natavia (Asimeon) Hall, and Kensie Hall, one son; Derrick (Kei'Asha) Fland, two grandchildren; Ar'Monie, and Amir Fland, one unborn; A'mouri Coleman, two godsons; Emery Moses Jr., and Ja'Marcus Johnson, one goddaughter; La'kenya Mark, a favorite cousin; Julietta Carson, special parents who loved her dearly; Kenneth (Irene) Hall Sr, three special sisters-in-law; Rosetta Young, LaTasha (Lamont) Riggins, and Katrina Hall, a host of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her first fiance'; Kenneth B Hall Jr., her Mom; Paulette Fland-Young, Dad; Lionel Fields, Stepdad; Willie Robinson, and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Visitation will be from Noon until 2:00 PM, and the funeral will start at 2:00 PM at Sweet Beulah Baptist Church, 1408 North Roosevelt St., Bogalusa, LA 70427. Interment will follow at Bogalusa Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA, 985-875-1131. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary