Vernon Adam Hebert, Sr. entered peacefully into heaven on Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Edwina Breaux Hebert. Preceded in death by his son, Vernon Adam Hebert, Jr. Son of the late Zoe Dantin Hebert and Azael Hebert. Preceded in death by his sister and brother, Leanna Hebert Pierce and Arthur Hebert, Sr. He is also survived by his furry companion, Sweetie, Big E, Little E, numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Age 77, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a lifelong resident of Westwego, Louisiana. He retired from Avondale Ship Yard as their crane operator and supervisor. Upon retirement, he enjoyed meeting his friends at Wego Café for breakfast, watching his TV, taking care of his cats but mostly spending time with his family and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home 5101 Westbank Expy, Marrero, LA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation beginning at 11:30 am.