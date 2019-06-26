Vernon Anthony Cooper Sr. affectionately known as "Coop" in the Treme departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at home from natural causes at the age of 61. Vernon was a proud graduate of McDonough 35 class of 1976. He entered into the United States Marine Corp in November 1978 where he received badge of rifle marksman with meritorious mastery. He also received medals for good conduct. Vernon was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corp once his service had ended. He was the beloved son of Valerie Cooper-Haynes and brother of Trudy Cooper-Shaw(William). Loving father of Vernon Cooper Jr. and uncle of Gavin Cooper Sr. Grandfather of Milan Cooper and Quywan Cooper. Beloved nephew of his only surviving aunt Carolyn Cooper. He is preceeded in death by his grand-parents Irene Cooper and Walter Cooper. He was also preceded in death by his aunt and uncles Eugenia Constantine, Evangeline Frazier, Vera Thomas, June Cooper, Warren Cooper Sr., Panzy Cooper, and Theodore Cooper. Also, his cousins Phyllis Mitchell and Sharon Baptiste. He is survived by a host of relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of Tru Experience Hair Salon, Rouses Store #27 (Airline Dr.), Bricolage Elementary, and members of St. Paul Lutheran Church are invited to attend visitation and funeral on Friday June 28, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc. located at 2120 Jackson Ave, New Orleans, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary