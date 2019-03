Veronica "Ronnie" Sissac Landry passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm Paul Landry. Mother of Dianne L. Breaux (Kenny), David M. Landry (Debbie) and the late Rickey J. Landry Sr. (Theresa). Grandmother of Ashley B. Hernandez (J.C.), Joshua M. Breaux (Brittany), Rickey J. Landry Jr. (Katy), Aaron M. Landry, Heather R. Landry, Amanda L. Hill (Jovan), Justin B. Landry (Summer), the late Jamie V. Breaux, Kenneth W. Breaux Jr. and Ricky K. Landry. Great-grandmother of Grace I. Hernandez, Kruz A. Hernandez, Adelaide C. Breaux, Emerson B. Breaux, Oliver A. Landry, Harley E. Hill, Kingston F. Ullrich and Octavia V. Landry. Sister of the late Sidney Sissac Jr., Roger Sissac and Eugene Sissac. Daughter of the late Sidney Sissac Sr. and Lillian Sissac. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ronnie was a resident of Gretna, LA and spent much of her working years in retail sales at Mervyn's, Rapp's and Beaus and Bells. As a woman of faith, she enjoyed attending daily Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, was devoted to her family and deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved going to Boomtown on Saturday night and never missed an opportunity to cheer on her New Orleans Saints. She will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to (www.stjude.org). Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 610 Sixth Street in Gretna on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 8 am to 10 am. A Funeral Mass will follow. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary