Veronica Lee 'Veeda' Smith Tillman Brisco

Veronica Lee 'Veeda' Smith Tillman Brisco Obituary
Veronica Lee "Veeda" Smith Tillman Brisco was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 65. She was a native of Donaldsonville, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. Veronica was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, LA and a retired employee of New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA). Beloved wife of the late Robert Brisco. Devoted and loving mother of Thomas (Lacy) Tillman, Tyrone Louis Tillman, Sr., and Antonio (Noel) Tillman. Daughter of the late Georgia Evans and Isiah Smith, Sr. Sister of the late Isiah "June" Smith, Jr. and Patricia Ann Smith. Veeda, as she was affectionately known to family and friends is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family and members of Ladies in Pink Auxiliary Club are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Visitation will begin at 12:30p.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019
