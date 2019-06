Veronica Lee ""Veeda"" Smith Tillman Brisco was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 65. She was a native of Donaldsonville, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. Veronica was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, LA and a retired employee of New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA). Beloved wife of the late Robert Brisco. Devoted and loving mother of Thomas (Lacy) Tillman, Tyrone Louis Tillman, Sr., and Antonio (Noel) Tillman. Daughter of the late Georgia Evans and Isiah Smith, Sr. Sister of the late Isiah ""June"" Smith, Jr. and Patricia Ann Smith. Veeda, as she was affectionately known to family and friends is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, and all neighboring churches; members of Ladies in Pink Auxiliary Club are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Rev. Creal James of Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30p.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.