Vesta Brown Wells affectionately known as Vesta Boo was born February 26, 1931. She departed this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Mrs. Wells was preceded in death by her sister, Alma Brown; then her parents, Katie Sterling Brown and Reverend Bennett G. Brown; sisters, Blondina Glapion, Bernice Glapion, Deborah Brown and granddaughter, Mikelle G. Williams. She is survived by her husband, Willie Wells Sr.; her 3 children, Katie Guice, Fardrel Guice, and Michele Colton; 5 stepchildren, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Wells was educated at Gilbert Academy, and was the proprietor of the Melody Lane Lounge on 669 S. Dupre Street until Hurricane Katrina in 2005. She was a faithful member of First Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and served on the Beautification Committee. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at First Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Perdido Street on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 8:00 am. Internment: Mount Olivet Cemetery and Mausoleum. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave.