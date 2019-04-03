It is with great sadness that the family of Vester Chandler announce his passing. Vester Chandler, resident of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Riverbend Nursing Home at the age of 83. Vester was born on March 28, 1936 in Carol County, Georgia. He moved to Plaquemines Parish in December of 1979 to pursue a career in construction and carpentry. He lent his skill and trade to build a lot of what exists in the parish today. He was a lover of Pepsi Cola and Red Man Chewing Tobacco; and he was a New Orleans Saints fan unless it was an Atlanta Falcon matchup. Vester was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and a very proud great-grandfather. His favorite time was any time spent with his family. He will be fondly remembered and forever missed by all of his loved ones. He is survived by his devoted wife, Virginia Chandler; sons Norman and Kerry Chandler; daughters, Bridget, Debbie, and Teresa Chandler. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his eldest son, Wesley Chandler. A prayer service will be held at Consolation Baptist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia for immediate family. The Chandler family's Pastor and longtime friend, Reverend C.E. Wilkie, will lead the family in prayer. Interment will follow in the Church's Cemetery. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Highway 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Also Hightower Family Funeral Home of Douglasville, GA. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary