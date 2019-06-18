Victor John "Vic" Ingraham Jr. transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 41. He was born on August 14, 1977 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a resident of Sorrento at the time of his passing. He was employed at Mosaic as a Chief Operator. He also served in the U.S. Army. Beloved son of Victor John Ingraham Sr. and Erna Riley. Devoted husband of Janel W. Ingraham for 11 years. Beloved father of Brooklyn P. Ingraham and Jerrica W. Dorsey (Geohndre'). Beloved brother of Keith Ingraham (Julie), Aisha N. Ingraham, Nicholas Ingraham Sr. and Luther Kirk Coleman. Grandfather of Jamari Wells and Gionne Dorsey. Godfather of Cade Garrett Pansy, Carter A. Green and Chance J. Green. Lifelong friend of Melvin R. Pansy Jr. and special friend of Alexander F. Green. Survived by his paternal grandparents, Gerard and Patricia Ingraham, several devoted nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Rosemary Turner, James Riley and paternal grandmother, Joyce Ingraham. Victor, also known as "Pugglie" to some, was loved by all his family, aunts, uncles, cousins and more and will be missed. Relatives and friends of the family, Mosaic Chemical Plant, St. Charles Parish School System, Ochsner Medical Center and SGS are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 28683 Highway 23, Port Sulphur, Louisiana 70083, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. John Memorial Gardens, 2205 West Airline Hwy., Laplace, Louisiana 70068. Final care has been entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services, 315 E. Airline Hwy Gramercy, LA 70052. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.treasurefunerals.com. "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a TREASURE!" Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary