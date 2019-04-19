Victor Lawrence Cortez passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen Madere Cortez for 48 years. Father of Renee C. Parks. Grandfather of Meaghan Parks and Stefan Parks (Heather). Great-grandfather of Hunter Eymard, Cainan Parks, Greyson Bellanger, and Audrey Simpson. Son of Murphy "Cotton" Cortez, Sr. and the late Myrtle Folse Cortez. Brother of the late Murphy Cortez, Jr. (Beth) and the late Connie C. Chedville (Wayne). Godfather of Tracie Cortez Ross, Darlene Breaux Boffone, and Kris Chedville Ham. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Age 72 years, a native of Westwego, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. Parishioner of St. Joachim Catholic Church. Special thanks to the staff, nurses, and doctors of the VA Hospital and University Medical Center, MICU nurses and doctors, Dr. Sylvia Oleck, and Dr. Asaad Nakhle, and the Cardiology Department. Also to Fr. Amal of St. Joachim Catholic Church for his prayers and support for the family as well as Paige Dias and Brooke Dias. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Marrero, LA with interment in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations and masses at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Marrero LA. To view and sign the online guestbook visit http://www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary