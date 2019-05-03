Victoria Bileci Casadaban passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019, at the age of 89. Devoted wife of 62 years to the late Cyprian E. "Zip" Casadaban. Mother of Jody C. Kieffer (Louis), Barbara C. Nodier, Elizabeth C. Lemond (Gerald), and Cyprian E. Casadaban II (Denise). Grandmother of Christopher Kieffer (Deanna), Patrick Kieffer (Sarah), Rebecca Kieffer, Alicia Holder (Patrick), Jay Lemond (Cortney), Cord Lemond (Chanel), Kayleigh Robertson (Barrett), Giselle Casadaban, and Carly Casadaban. Great-grandmother of Micah Kieffer, Eli Kieffer, Rowen Kieffer, Daniel Kieffer, Joseph Kieffer, Stephen Kieffer, Reed Holder, Owen Holder, Kaitlin King, Alexis Lemond, Jayden Lemond, and Nova Lemond. Daughter of the late Frank Paul Bileci and Victoria Antoinette La Cava Bileci. Sister of Francis Cacioppo, Albert Bileci, and the late Mary Montamat, Josie Pellegrini, Alberta Gilmore, Antoinette Murray, Catherine Saacks, Rosemary Dean and Frank Bileci. Victoria was a parishioner of St. Agnes Catholic Church and served on the Altar Society. She was awarded the Order of St. Louis Medallion. Victoria was a member of School House Squares, Bar-None, and Swing & Sway. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Passages Hospice and Colonial Oaks Living Center. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3310 Jefferson Highway, on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12:00pm. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Mass in her name or a donation to a . The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019