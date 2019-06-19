Victoria (Vicky) Fagocki, passed away peacefully at the age of 76, surrounded by her loving family on June 3, 2019 at 9:27 pm. Victoria was born in Mexico City on April 14, 1943. Victoria worked at WalMart Store #989 for 32 years, as a sales associate. She was the daughter of the late Blanca Lozano and Pascual Lozano. Only sister of Patricia Lozano. Mother of Yascara Whatley, Maria Bowen, Victoria Simosa, and the late Ricardo (Ricky) Juan Whatley. Beloved grandmother to Emily V. Skeldon, Rikki M. Skeldon, Katelynn M. Skeldan, Tiffany Whatley, Vince Coulon, Ysabella Ramirez, and Gabe Simosa. Beloved great-grandmother to Dylan Shippman, Nevaeh L. Reyes, Brielle Z. Reyes, and Harley V. Hamilton. Also survived by her god-daughter Jennifer Roth, her nieces Janelle Stout, Candice Brown, and only nephew Rene Solano. Funeral services will be held at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana on Saturday, June 22, 2019 with Visitation beginning from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, with Celebration of Life after at Warren's Corner in Algiers Point, Oliver St. New Orleans, 70114 from 2:30 pm till. All friends and family are welcome. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary