Vincent George Thompson, Sr. was born June 21, 1955 and passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, ending his earthly journey. He is survived by are his devoted wife of 29 years, Jeanette; son, Vincent Jr.; daughter, Jaleesa; mother, Dorothy A. Thompson; and sisters, Constance Dixon, Sharon (Lamar) Jordan, and Patricia Thompson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 10 am until service at 11 am at New Hope Community Church, 2715 Gadsden St., Kenner, LA. Interment will immediately follow at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery, Metairie, LA. Arrangements are entrusted to Serenity Funerals & Cremations, 4725 Vermont Avenue, Fort Worth, TX.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019