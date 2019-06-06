Vincent Greco, a resident of Jefferson, LA passed away on May 22, 2019 at the age of 67. He was born, July 26, 1951 in New Orleans, LA. He is preceded in death by his father, Anthony Greco. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Greco; sister, Joyce Greco; Melanie Greco; children, Marc, Jonathan, (Jodey), Brandon and Ashley Greco. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Seth, Sage and Abigail Greco, along with a host of family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial at St. Agnes Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation begins at 9 am.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019