Vincent Louis De Salvo, Sr. passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at the age of 98. Until 2005, Vincent was a resident of New Orleans, LA, and lived in Lakeview. For 65 years, he served the Greater New Orleans area as a barber; barbering was a calling, not an occupation. He began his career as an apprentice and quickly acquired his own shop on Galvez and Banks. When the Blood Bank moved in, he moved briefly to Cleary Avenue in Metairie and worked with his brother Louis. His final barber shop was Vincent's located on Metairie Court. Shortly after retirement, hurricane Katrina hit destroying his Lakeview residence. At the age of 84, Vincent and his wife relocated to the The Windsor in Mandeville, LA. Not being a person who did not own his residence, he moved to Emerald Forest Condos in Covington, LA. He now resides with his wife Althea who has finally called him home. Vincent was preceded in death by his wife, Althea C. De Salvo and is survived by his children; Angel O'Regan (Alan O'Regan), Heidi De Salvo and Vincent De Salvo, Jr. and grandchildren, Lesley O'Regan and Paul O'Regan. Thank you to all the caregivers who allowed Vincent to live his final years in his home. Additional thanks to VFW Post 8720, who gave Vincent great memories and a taste of Mardi Gras, his favorite celebration. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, held in the chapel at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until Mass. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to We Heart Veterans located at 399 Asbury Drive Suite B Mandeville, LA or online at www.weheartveterans.org. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary