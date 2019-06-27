The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rhodes Funeral Home - Chef Menteur Hwy
7411 Chef Menteur Hwy
New Orleans, LA 70126
(504) 241-5556
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
7300 Crowder Blvd
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
7300 Crowder Blvd
View Map
1946 - 2019
Vincent Paul Prevost Sr Obituary
Vincent Paul Prevost Sr, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a long and protracted battle with cancer. He was born December 15, 1946, in New Orleans, LA, to the late Vincent C. and Elizabeth Fountain Prevost. He was the third child of seven children. He is survived by his loyal, dedicated, and devoted wife, Cecelia Blouin Prevost, loving children, Vincent Jr (Renee), Shola (Zock), Rorey Sr, and Coye. He is also survived by loving sisters, Constance Prevost Desire and Cynthia Prevost; brothers, Daniel Prevost and Lloyd Graffagini and the late Floyd Bailey and Mary Prevost Mitchell. Loving grandfather of, Skyler, Rorey Jr, Mikel, Cameron, Zania, Cayson, and Zamar; extended family, Sentmore's and Hyde's, and a host of loving and caring cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also priest and parishioners of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd on Monday July 1, 2019 at 10:30am. With Father Emmanuel Omunyokol celebrant. Visitation 9:00 until 10:30 am. Interment: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery 34888 Grantham College Rd. Slidell, LA 70460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vincent's memory to the , https://www.cancer.org/about-us.html. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home 7311 Chef Menteur Hwy. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 1, 2019
