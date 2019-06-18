|
Vincent "Lump" Stann passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, LA. He was 84 years of age. He was born in, and was a lifelong resident New Orleans, LA, and lived in Metairie, LA for the last 5 years. He retired from the Pipe Fitters Union Local #60 after 43 years. He is the son of the late Alcide and Lucine Bradberry Stann. Vincent is preceded in death by his 7 seven siblings, Alcide Stann Jr., Clement Stann, Jules Stann, Roy Stann, Amelia Stann Hall, Hazel Stann Brown, and Gladys Stann Magsino Bishop. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Highway 36, Covington, LA. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com.
