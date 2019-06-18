The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home
20419 Hwy 36
Covington, LA 70433
985-875-1131
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Stann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent "Lump" Stann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vincent "Lump" Stann Obituary
Vincent "Lump" Stann passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, LA. He was 84 years of age. He was born in, and was a lifelong resident New Orleans, LA, and lived in Metairie, LA for the last 5 years. He retired from the Pipe Fitters Union Local #60 after 43 years. He is the son of the late Alcide and Lucine Bradberry Stann. Vincent is preceded in death by his 7 seven siblings, Alcide Stann Jr., Clement Stann, Jules Stann, Roy Stann, Amelia Stann Hall, Hazel Stann Brown, and Gladys Stann Magsino Bishop. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Highway 36, Covington, LA. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home
Download Now