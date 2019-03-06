Ms. Viola "Vi" Elizabeth Holmes Lewis entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Houston, TX at the age of eighty-three (83). Viola is survived by her children Debra L. Ross (New Orleans), Earlyn L. Humbles (Houston), and Janna H. Lewis (Houston); her grandchildren David Baptiste Jr. (Katy), Valencia A. Humbles (Metairie), and Tamika L. Robertson (Katy); her great-grandchildren Jordon T. Chestnut (Katy), Jaydon T. Chestnut (Katy), Chloe A. Quinn (Katy), and Chase A. Quinn (Katy); her brother Frank B. Smith III (New Orleans); and her dearest friends/relatives Georgianna Williams, Thelma Hathorn and David "Bo-Jingles" Baptiste Sr.; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, and Friends. Viola is preceded in death by her grandparents Ada Marmillion Roussell and John Baptiste Roussell; parents Ada Roussell Smith (New Orleans) and Hamilton Harold Holmes (Detroit); her daughter Valencia A. Lewis (New Orleans); her cousin Earl Livingston "Nerps" Jackson (Los Angeles / Houston); and her son-in-laws Lawrence Ross (New Orleans) and Tyrone Humbles (Metairie). Viola was born on September 17, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to Ada Roussell Smith and Hamilton Harold Holmes. She completed her primary school education at F. P. Ricard; her secondary education at Booker T. Washington; and completed Community College programs in Business Administration and Music. Viola and Earl Lewis Jr. married in 1952 and welcomed four (4) girls – Debra, Valencia, Earlyn, and Janna – over the next twelve (12) years. Viola began working for Charity Hospital (State of Louisiana) in 1969 as a Patient Intake Clerk; retiring in 1995 working in Accounting and Hospital Administration. During her tenure with Charity, Viola also served as the Union Secretary of Local 1991 representing Charity Hospital employees. Viola also had a rich and long Christian history. She was baptized at an early age by the late Reverend Hausey; becoming a member of St. John Institutional Missionary Baptist Church. In later years, Viola joined Pilgrim Progress Missionary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Youth Choir Pianist, and was a premier Soloist in Pilgrim's adult choir. At her death, Viola was an active and dedicated member of Branch Bell Baptist Church. Viola was a generous and loving individual who never met a stranger. She was passionate about her family, education, music, arts and crafts and always teaching our young. Relatives and Friends; Employees of Charity Hospital of New Orleans; Pastors, officers, and members of St. John Institutional Missionary Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church, Pilgrim Progress Missionary Baptist Church, Full Life Faith Ministry, Household of Faith, AOC past and present, Greater St. Stephens, and Camillia City are invited to attend Funeral Service and Christian Burial at Branch Bell Baptist Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 – 1231 St. Maurice Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117. Viewing will between 8am and 10am followed by full service at 10am. Interment: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Metairie, LA 70001. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St, Gretna LA 70053. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guest book. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary