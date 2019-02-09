The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church
7100 Jefferson Hwy
Harahan, LA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church
7100 Jefferson Hwy
Harahan, LA
Viola Mauthe Ross

Viola Mauthe Ross Obituary
Viola Mauthe Ross passed away on February 7, 2019 at the age of 77 surrounded by loved ones. Viola was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, nurse and teacher. Viola is survived by her husband Alden H. Ross Jr. and her daughter Therese Peyroux Arroyo (David), as well as her grandchildren Ashlea Elisabeth Arroyo and Zackary Lawler Arroyo, and a brother William Mauthe. She was also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Marie Mauthe. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, 7100 Jefferson Hwy, Harahan, LA 70123 for noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Father Steven Bruno officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019
